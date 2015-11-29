Chargers end losing skid, hurt Jaguars' playoff hopes

The San Diego Chargers (3-8) snapped a six-game losing streak and delivered a punishing blow to the Jacksonville Jaguars' (4-7) playoff hopes in a 31-25 win on Sunday at EverBank Field. Here's what you need to know:
- The Chargers pulled off the upset because they scored touchdowns when they got in the red zone and the Jaguars kicked field goals. The Chargers scored four touchdowns in their trips inside the Jacksonville 20. This is the joy of having Philip Rivers (four TDs, zero INTs, 300 yards) on your team.
- This game provided a pretty good peek into where we're at with the Blake Bortles experience. The Jaguars quarterback had moments where he looked like a future star -- like his pretty fourth-down touchdown strike to Julius Thomas early in the fourth quarter -- but he also made mistakes that left you scratching your head. Bortles threw an ugly interception and was flagged twice near the San Diego goal line for throwing a pass after he'd crossed the line of scrimmage; rookie mistakes from a second-year player.
- For one day at least, Thomas was worth every penny. Thomas finished the game with nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first Jaguars tight end since Kyle Brady in 2000 to have 100 yards and a touchdown in a game. In fact, Brady and Thomas are the onlyJaguars tight ends to ever pull off that somewhat pedestrian feat.
- The decisive sequence of the game came after Thomas' touchdown cut the Chargers' lead to 24-19 with 11 minutes to play. The Chargers answered with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that dissolved more than six minutes from the clock and ended with a Stevie Johnson touchdown catch. Game over. Losing streak over.
- Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns -- who had a touchdown in seven consecutive games earlier this season -- was taken off the field in the fourth quarter after his helmet crashed into the turf on a diving attempt at a catch. The team later announced that Hurns sustained a concussion.