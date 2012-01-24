Chargers elevate Bisaccia to assistant head coach, add Meeks

SAN DIEGO -- The Chargers promoted Rich Bisaccia to assistant head coach-special teams Tuesday and hired Ron Meeks as their secondary coach.
Bisaccia, who just completed his first season with the Chargers, helped develop young special-teams players, including Richard Goodman, Darrell Stuckey and Andrew Gachkar.
Goodman was fourth in the NFL in kickoff returns, and his 105-yard runback for a touchdown Jan. 1 at Oakland was a team record. Stuckey and Gachkar tied for the team lead with 12 special-teams tackles each.
