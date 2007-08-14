Chargers DT Williams has sprained foot, is day to day

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Chargers All-Pro defensive tackle Jamal Williams sprained a foot in Sunday night's exhibition loss to Seattle and is listed as day to day.
Williams underwent an MRI exam on Monday, which verified the injury is not more serious. His availability for Saturday's exhibition game at St. Louis has not yet been determined.
Williams has played in the past two Pro Bowls and is considered one of the NFL's top defensive tackles. He had 84 tackles last season, third on the team.
Rookie safety Eric Weddle slightly sprained an ankle but is expected to play against the Rams. Weddle was the Chargers' second-round draft pick.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press