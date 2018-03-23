 Skip to main content
Chargers DT Corey Liuget suspended 4 games for PEDs

Mar 23, 2018
Jeremy Bergman

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without one of their top defensive players for a quarter of the 2018 season.

Defensive tackle Corey Liuget was suspended Friday for the first four games for next season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

"I made a mistake and take full responsibility," Liuget said a statement released by the team. "As part of my training program, I placed my trust in someone who, in hindsight, was not well-versed in the NFL's policy on banned substances. As players, we're told time and again that the NFL holds you responsible for anything in your body. Even if you take it accidentally, it's on you. Pretty cut and dry. You hear it and think, 'That won't be me, that can't possibly happen to me.' Yet here I am, suspended four games. And that's my fault.

"I apologize to our fans, my family and the entire Chargers organization. I hate that I won't be able to be there for my teammates to start the season, but I will turn this into a positive. When my number is called, you can count on me being ready to answer that call."

Entering his eighth season, Liuget has started 100 career games in NFL, all with the Chargers franchise. For his career, Liuget has tallied 261 tackles, 22.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Sandwiched between All-Pro edge rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, Liuget is a consistent force up the middle in Los Angeles, one Anthony Lynn's club will be missing in September.

In other suspension news,Josh Mauro is off to an unfortunate start in New York.

Four days after signing with the Giants, Mauro was suspended four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

"While I take full responsibility for this suspension, I want to clarify that my test showed traces of a banned stimulant from a pre-workout supplement bought over the counter," Mauro said in a statement acquired by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "While I didn't and would never intentionally put anything in my body that was a banned substance, I wholeheartedly honor and respect the NFL's drug testing policy and I take full accountability.

"I want to thank the entire Giants organization for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to compete and help bring another championship to such a storied franchise. I look forward to overcoming this adversity I've ultimately brought upon myself and will do everything I can to contribute to this team winning football games."

Mauro is entering his fifth season in the league after spending the bulk of his first four years with the Arizona Cardinals. Under the tutelage of then-Cards defensive coordinator and current Giants DC James Bettcher, Mauro played in 47 games, started 26 and recorded 75 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed.

