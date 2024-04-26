 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chargers draft Notre Dame OT Joe Alt at No. 5 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 25, 2024 at 08:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Justin Herbert is receiving some much-needed frontside protection.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt with the fifth pick of the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday night in Detroit.

Alt has terrific athleticism in his blood, as the son of ex-Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle John Alt and the brother of Mark Alt, a former NHL player. Incredibly, the younger Alt was primarily a tight end in high school and only played one game at left tackle before signing with Notre Dame, eventually taking over as the Irish's starter at the position as a true freshman.

After some early growing pains there, Alt eventually became one of the best blockers in college football the past two seasons. Starting 25 games in 2022 and 2023 combined, Alt allowed only one sack over that span -- and it came on a play when he was accidentally tripped by his teammate.

At 6-foot-8 5/8 and 321 pounds, Alt is a massive human being blessed with 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands, giving him a wingspan of 82 3/4 inches. But most tackles in that size range can't move the way Alt does, often leading the way on screens and being able to reach the second level of the defense readily.

All told, he had an impressive NFL Scouting Combine showing, with very respectable numbers in the bench press (27 reps), broad jump (9-foot-4), 20-yard shuttle (4.51 seconds), 3-cone drill (7.31 seconds) and 40-yard dash (5.05 seconds), with a 1.73-second 10-yard split. His vertical jump (28 inches) was his lone sub-par result in Indianapolis.

But he's most impressive on the field, at times looking effortless in quieting pass rushers. He's an impressive technician, with sound feet and hands all working in concert, rarely looking taxed when he gets his hands on defenders. Alt is not a mauler who overwhelms his opponents, and there are times when he gets high in his stance, but the results have been extremely strong to this point.

Immediately, the question regarding Alt centers on where he'll play. Los Angeles already has a stellar left tackle on the roster in Rashawn Slater, but spent its top pick on a player who lacks experience on the right side.

Alt has only played left tackle in college. He could be tried at right tackle, the way former ex-Irish OT Mike McGlinchey was after being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, although McGlinchey had played the right side previously. But more likely, Alt was drafted to be a left tackle -- and some scouts believe he could be a 10-year starter at the position.

We'll see what Los Angeles decides to do with Alt, but after years of looking for stopgaps or hopefuls along the offensive line -- and paying the price in the form of an abbreviated 2023 season for Herbert -- the Chargers are investing their most valuable capital in the group tasked with keeping Herbert upright.

Related Content

news

Giants select LSU WR Malik Nabers with No. 6 overall pick

The New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Cardinals select Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 4 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday's first round in Detroit.
news

Patriots select North Carolina QB Drake Maye with No. 3 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected North Carolina's Drake Maye at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit.
news

Commanders select LSU QB Jayden Daniels with No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Commanders selected LSU product Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft -- the inaugural draft pick of the Josh Harris era and the first big move of the Adam Peters-Dan Quinn partnership -- on Thursday in Detroit.
news

Bears select USC QB Caleb Williams with No. 1 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The presumptive top pick for months, Caleb Williams is officially headed to the Windy City. The Chicago Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit. 
news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown agrees to terms on three-year, $96 million extension

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has agreed to a three-year, $96 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon, per a source. He is under contract through 2029.
news

2024 NFL Draft Watch Guide: When and how to see the draft

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft from Detroit on April 25-27! Get all the information about a draft that promises to be one of the most exciting in a long time.
news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from ahead of Thursday's Round 1

Could the Broncos trade down for a quarterback on Thursday night? Will a top-ranked pass rusher fall due to injury questions? There's plenty of buzz ahead of Night 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp confident he can reclaim triple crown form: 'That is who I believe myself to be'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's health and his production have waned since a historic 2021 campaign. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old wholeheartedly believes he can return to the form of the player who turned in one of history's finest seasons not that long ago.
news

Commanders to retire Hall of Fame CB Darrell Green's No. 28

The Washington Commanders announced they will retire Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green's jersey No. 28 during the upcoming regular season
news

Gardner Minshew always considered Las Vegas 'first option': 'I feel like Raiders have been in my path'

Gardner Minshew isn't a sure thing to end up first on the Raiders' depth chart come September, but they were his top priority regardless once free agency begin back in March.