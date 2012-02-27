Chargers' Dielman will announce retirement after nine seasons

Published: Feb 27, 2012 at 03:48 PM

The San Diego Chargershave called a news conference for Thursday, when longtime guard Kris Dielman will announce his retirement after nine NFL seasons.

U-T San Diego first reported Dielman's intentions Tuesday.

Chargers president Dean Spanos, coach Norv Turner, quarterback Philip Rivers and other players will be a part of the news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. PT.

Dielman, a four-time Pro Bowl pick, was an anchor of the Chargers' line, but he finished the 2011 season on injured reserve because of a concussion. Dielman, 31, suffered a concussion against the New York Jets in October and later suffered a seizure on the flight back to San Diego.

U-T San Diego reported Monday that Dielman had decided to retire on the advice of doctors. But neither the Chargers nor Dielman would confirm a decision had been made.

Dielman had said he wanted to continue playing, but doctors reportedly advised him his quality of life would be better if he retired now.

According to U-T San Diego, Dielman was due a $1 million roster bonus next month and a $4.5 million base salary in the final year of his contract.

