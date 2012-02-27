Chargers' Dielman will announce retirement after nine seasons

The San Diego Chargershave called a news conference for Thursday, when longtime guard Kris Dielman will announce his retirement after nine NFL seasons.
Chargers president Dean Spanos, coach Norv Turner, quarterback Philip Rivers and other players will be a part of the news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. PT.
Dielman, a four-time Pro Bowl pick, was an anchor of the Chargers' line, but he finished the 2011 season on injured reserve because of a concussion. Dielman, 31, suffered a concussion against the New York Jets in October and later suffered a seizure on the flight back to San Diego.
U-T San Diego reported Monday that Dielman had decided to retire on the advice of doctors. But neither the Chargers nor Dielman would confirm a decision had been made.
Dielman had said he wanted to continue playing, but doctors reportedly advised him his quality of life would be better if he retired now.
According to U-T San Diego, Dielman was due a $1 million roster bonus next month and a $4.5 million base salary in the final year of his contract.