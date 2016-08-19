Chargers' defense stout in first preseason win

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers forged ahead early and cruised past the Arizona Cardinals 19-3 on Friday night.
With Carson Palmer limited to three series and Philip Rivers not playing, the first half was mostly a competition between veteran backup quarterbacks Kellen Clemens and Drew Stanton.
On their way to a 16-0 halftime lead, the Chargers (1-1) took advantage of two turnovers for 10 first-quarter points.
Stanton was then picked off in his first series by Jahleel Addae. He brought it back 61 yards to the Arizona 9. The Chargers settled for a 20-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead.
Kicker Josh Lambo was the game's key offensive player. He made four field goals to pace the Chargers.
