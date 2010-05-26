Chargers DE Johnson signs one-year tender

Published: May 26, 2010 at 04:35 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Chargers defensive end Travis Johnson has signed his one-year contract tender for $1,226,000.

The Chargers placed a first-round tender on Johnson, a restricted free agent. Had Johnson signed an offer sheet with another team, San Diego would have the right to match the offer or receive a first-round draft pick as compensation for losing him.

The Chargers acquired Johnson on Aug. 31 from the Houston Texans for a draft pick.

Johnson was a first-round pick in 2005, but never lived up to expectations in Houston. His career has been marked by numerous injuries and inconsistent play.

