Chargers DE Johnson signs one-year tender

SAN DIEGO -- Chargers defensive end Travis Johnson has signed his one-year contract tender for $1,226,000.
The Chargers placed a first-round tender on Johnson, a restricted free agent. Had Johnson signed an offer sheet with another team, San Diego would have the right to match the offer or receive a first-round draft pick as compensation for losing him.
Johnson was a first-round pick in 2005, but never lived up to expectations in Houston. His career has been marked by numerous injuries and inconsistent play.
