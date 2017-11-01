Around the NFL

Chargers DC: Record-breaking Joey Bosa 'unbelievable'

Published: Nov 01, 2017 at 12:52 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Lost in Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers' cross-country defeat to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday, a battle between two aging quarterbacks, was a record-breaking performance by the best young player on either team: Joey Bosa.

The Chargers' second-year defensive end sacked the immortal Brady in the second quarter, bringing his career total to 19 sacks. Bosa's takedown gave him the most sacks by any player in NFL history over his first 20 games, besting the likes of Aldon Smith, Clay Matthews and Von Miller.

Bosa, alongside Melvin Ingram, makes up the most feared pass-rushing duo in the league and, so far this season, the most prolific. Through nine weeks, the pair's combined 17 sacks are the most by any two teammates.

If you turn on your regular cable sports channel -- ahem, try NFL Network -- you likely won't see analysis or constant praise of Bosa, as the two play for a 3-5 team with home-field advantage issues. But the Chargers lynchpin is rightfully earning respect from the people who matter in the places that matter.

"His athleticism is unbelievable now," Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley told reporters Tuesday. "I've not seen a guy his size and weight, and have the athleticism that he has. It's very, very natural to him. Things come fast."

Bosa has also earned high praise from those outside the building, specifically those who will one day enter a revered building in Canton.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick orrated a 287-word love letter to the Bolts end ahead of last week's matchup, saying in part, "He's really just good at everything but he's got a great motor so you've got to deal with him every play. You can't run away from him; that's not the answer because he'll chase down plays."

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had similar things to say: "Well, there's not much that doesn't impress me. ... Sometimes it takes guys a little time to develop a repertoire of rush moves in our league that enable them to have success and I would say this guy is really -- for a guy that hasn't played multiple, multiple seasons in the NFL he's got a lot of different things to him as a pass rusher that you've got to get ready for."

Without J.J. Watt in the mix, there is a legitimate open race for Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. Demarcus Lawrence is trucking tackles in Dallas; Calais Campbell started hot in Duval and hasn't let up; and Micah Hyde (5 INTs) has developed an uncanny nose for the ball.

But don't overlook Bosa, whose breakout performances are getting lost in the distracted Los Angeles media landscape but are not lost among his peers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons sending full allotment to Trey Lance's second pro day, have received calls for No. 4 pick

The Falcons could make a decision on the No. 4 pick before the draft. They'll be out in full force for Trey Lance's second pro day, Tom Pelissero reports. They've also gotten calls about trading down and are evaluating all their options.
news

Browns S Grant Delpit: 'I'm doing everything I can to get on the field' after missing rookie year with injury

A torn Achilles robbed ﻿Grant Delpit﻿ of his rookie season and the Browns of their promising second-round pick. Entering the 2021 season, the LSU product is eager to remind spectators of just what he's capable of.
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team is "comfortable" with who it has at quarterback now, but he doesn't "think that process ever stops" of evaluating the position. 
news

Oregon prospect Penei Sewell training at both LT, RT ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Penei Sewell, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is training for both sides of his tackle position ahead of the draft in order to expand his potential, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Titans' Mike Vrabel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
news

Chris Carson on Seahawks backfield with Rashaad Penny: 'I think we can be one of the top rushing duos'

Chris Carson re-signed with Seattle last month, and the running back believes he and teammate Rashaad Penny can dominate together as long as they both stay healthy.
news

Ryan Kalil: Adam Gase's system didn't allow Sam Darnold freedom to develop

Former Jets center Ryan Kalil believes Sam Darnold has the talent and work ethic to thrive under Matt Rhule and Joe Brady in Carolina.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW