Chargers D continues to surge into playoffs: 'It was a complete performance' shutting down Colts

Published: Dec 27, 2022 at 07:49 AM
Kevin Patra

The Los Angeles Chargers defense has transformed from a liability to an advantage as Brandon Staley's team clinched a playoff berth with a stifling 20-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts Monday night.

The Chargers allowed a Nick Foles-led Colts offense to generate a measly 173 total yards, 10 first downs, and held Indy to 0-10 on third down and 1-4 on fourth down while earning three interceptions.

"Just got a unit that's really connected out there, a team that's playing extremely hard," Staley said, via the team's official website. "Playing extremely disciplined, doing all the things you need to do to put in a dominant effort like that.

"That's certainly what our expectations are in the run game and the pass game, pass rush, gotta-have-it situations, third downs, fourth downs. It was a complete performance."

The Chargers' defense sacked Foles seven times -- most in a game since Week 16, 2016 -- and picked the QB off three times. It marked the first time in club history they've had seven sacks and three INTs while allowing no touchdowns in a game. The last time the Chargers allowed three or fewer points and under 200 total yards was Week 5, 2014, versus the New York Jets (0 points and 151 total yards allowed).

"0-10 on third down, that just kind of speaks for itself. That's just amazing," wideout Keenan Allen said. "It's hard to score points when you can't move on third down. We didn't score as many points as we wanted to, but it didn't matter because the defense played so well. If we can just keep complimenting each other like that, keep getting better week-in and week-out, we'll be a tough team to deal with."

L.A. has allowed 17 or fewer points in each of the past three games (all wins). The Chargers have allowed 11.3 points per game and 225.3 total yards per game since Week 14, both tops in the NFL during that span.

"They've been playing lights out these last couple of weeks," running back Austin Ekeler said of the defense. "They've been the reason we've been in these games the way we have been, because they've been holding our opponents."

"It's been great. We're going to need that going into the postseason, because we got some good teams in front of us."

Yes, Monday night's win came against a Colts offense that has been a sad operation most of the season, but there is optimism the past three weeks aren't a blip for L.A. but rather a team that is coalescing down the stretch. Getting players like Joey Bosa back from injury will only increase the Chargers' chances of making postseason noise.

"I don't think we've played our best football yet," quarterback Justin Herbert said. "I think the defense has done an incredible job these past couple of weeks. I think offensively we can be better. We can limit turnovers, and that starts with me."

