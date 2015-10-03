Around the NFL

Chargers cut RB Donald Brown, sign G Michael Ola

Published: Oct 03, 2015 at 09:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With offensive line injuries piling up, the San Diego Chargers thinned out their loaded backfield to compensate.

The team announced it released running back Donald Brown in order to make room for guard Michael Ola.

Brown signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with $4 million guaranteed in 2014. The 28-year-old runner has not been active the first three weeks of the season.

The Chargers signed Brown after the back impressed in 2013 for the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for 537 yards on 102 carries (5.3 average), six rushing touchdowns to go along with 27 catches for 214 yards and two receiving scores. Brown started three games last year in San Diego, but averaged just 2.6 yards per carry in 13 games.

Brown was buried deep down the depth chart behind rookie Melvin Gordon, Danny Woodhead and Branden Oliver this season. Brown could re-sign in San Diego or find work as backfield injuries pile up throughout the NFL this season.

The Chargers offensive line has been decimated. Entering Sunday's contest against the Cleveland Browns, San Diego will be without guard Orlando Franklin (ankle) who was declared out. Tackle King Dunlap (concussion) and center Chris Watt (groin) are both doubtful. Guard D.J. Fluker (ankle, chest) is questionable. Tackle Chris Hairston (ankle, knee) is probable.

That's a lot of banged up bodies in front of Philip Rivers. Ola, who started 12 games last season for the Chicago Bears, will provide a healthier body.

