Chargers cut Ndukwe after reported fight with teammate

Published: Dec 09, 2011 at 12:04 PM

The San Diego Chargers waived Ikechuku Ndukwe on Friday, one day after the offensive lineman was reportedly involved in a fight at practice.

The San Diego Union-Tribune, citing sources, said Ndukwe punched and knocked down defensive end Vaughn Martin, and then kicked him after becoming upset about Martin's bull rushing of him. Ndukwe had warned Martin to stop, according to the newspaper.

Ndukwe, 29, was signed on Nov. 16 to bolster the Chargers' offensive line. He was on the field-goal unit in two games but was inactive last Monday at Jacksonville.

It was unknown how the Chargers will replace his roster spot.

