Chargers could look to extend Eric Weddle after draft

Eric Weddle skipped the start of the San Diego Chargers' offseason workouts, saying he felt " highly disrespected" by the organization and its refusal to address his contract.
On Wednesday, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco called Weddle a "major part of our football team" and said the safety's contract is something the team could look at after the draft.
"It's a business. Everybody has their own thoughts," Telesco said, per U-T San Diego. "This is isn't the first time somebody wasn't here for a voluntary workout. ... I'm excited about this year with Eric and hope he's a part of this for a long time to come.
"There's a certain calendar in plan as far as what we do in different parts of the year. Right now, we're really focused on the draft. Then after the draft, we'll get focused on the next thing. We've got some players that we'll probably talk with, extension discussions. Obviously, he's one of those guys."
The Chargers have attempted to extend quarterback Philip Rivers' contract, to no avail. The rest of the group of veterans looking for contract extensions, which could include Weddle, defensive end Corey Liuget and possibly Antonio Gates, will have to wait until after next week's draft.
