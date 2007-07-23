Chargers come to terms with Davis

The San Diego Chargers have agreed to terms with five draft picks including top pick, Craig Davis, who signed a five year deal. The other signees include linebacker Anthony Waters (third round), cornerback Paul Oliver (fourth round, Supplemental Draft), tight end/H-back Legedu Naanee (fifth round), and linebacker Brandon Siler (seventh round) who each agreed to four-year deals. All five players along with tight end Scott Chandler (fourth round), who signed a four-year contract in June, are expected to be on the field Wednesday for the start of rookie workouts and Saturday for Training Camp Opening Day.
Safety Eric Weddle (second-round, 37th overall) is the only draft choice who has yet to agree to contract terms.
Davis, 6-1, 202, was the 30th overall pick in April's draft. The New Orleans native became the seventh player in LSU history to gain over 2,000 yards receiving in a career, snatching 141 passes for 2,107 yards (14.9 average) and seven touchdowns. Davis started 25 games at LSU and was a second-team All-SEC performer as a senior. He caught at least one pass in each of his final 35 games.
The Chargers selected Waters with the 96th pick in the draft. The 6-3, 238-pound tackling machine was primed for a monster senior season before a knee injury prematurely brought his college career to an end in Clemson's 2006 season opener. As a junior in 2005, Waters earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention as the Tigers ranked eleventh in the nation in scoring defense. He led the team and ranked third in the ACC as he recorded 109 tackles (74 solos). He also registered 13.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.
The 6-0, 208 pound Oliver became the first player selected by the Chargers in the Supplemental Draft since the team took defensive tackle Jamal Williams in the second round in 1998. Oliver played in 38 games and started 15 in three seasons at Georgia. As a junior in 2006, the Kennesaw, Georgia native finished fifth on the team with 57 tackles and posted three interceptions and 12 passes defensed.
Naanee, 6-2, 226, was taken with the 172nd overall selection. The Portland, Oregon native was named first-team All-WAC last season after leading Boise State with 34 receptions and six touchdowns. An extremely versatile athlete, Naanee came to Boise State as a quarterback before finishing his college career as a wide receiver. The Chargers plan to use him in a variety of ways in their offense.
Siler, a second-team All-SEC performer in 2006 at Florida, was the 240th overall pick in the draft. Siler was a key component in National Champions' defense as he ranked second on the team with 77 tackles (55 solos). In addition, he posted three sacks, three pressures and ten stops for losses, as he caused and recovered one fumble. In 37 games at Florida, Siler started 31 times. He finished his career with 218 tackles (133 solos), nine sacks for minus 61 yards and 28.5 stops for losses totaling 111 yards.