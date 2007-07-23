Chargers come to terms with Davis

Siler, a second-team All-SEC performer in 2006 at Florida, was the 240th overall pick in the draft. Siler was a key component in National Champions' defense as he ranked second on the team with 77 tackles (55 solos). In addition, he posted three sacks, three pressures and ten stops for losses, as he caused and recovered one fumble. In 37 games at Florida, Siler started 31 times. He finished his career with 218 tackles (133 solos), nine sacks for minus 61 yards and 28.5 stops for losses totaling 111 yards.