Chargers-Colts Week 12 game will remain in prime-time slot

The Week 12 NFL schedule was finalized Tuesday with the originally scheduled San Diego Chargers-Indianapolis Colts Sunday night game on NBC remaining in place.
However, two games -- the Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Baltimore Ravens contests -- on Sunday, Nov. 28 will move from 1 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET starts on FOX.
There are no flex schedule changes for this Sunday's games.
The NFL utilizes "flexible scheduling" on Sundays during Weeks 11-17. Flexible scheduling will ensure quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto prime time and into the late-afternoon 4:15 p.m. ET time slot on CBS and FOX.
For each of the flexible scheduling weeks with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend. To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday may be made on six days notice.