Chargers, Colts, Redskins situations all solvable

Pat White, QB, Dolphins: It was only a little more than a year ago the Dolphins took White in the second round, with promise to eventually guide their Wildcat attack. But he has struggled mightily on and off the field, and when he failed to show up for the initial training camp meetings, it might have doomed him in Bill Parcells' organization. White has barely even played in the preseason and has Chad Henne, Chad Pennington and Tyler Thigpen ahead of him on the depth chart. Perhaps he carries some trade value, but some execs I talk to regularly wonder how dedicated to football he is -- he dabbled with the idea of playing pro baseball -- and you have to wonder already about his future there. Rival execs say they can't see Thigpen being dealt -- and it would take a lot to pry him away -- because of Pennington's health issues. Keeping four quarterbacks is a luxury the Dolphins won't likely afford themselves.