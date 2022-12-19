Around the NFL

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson booked in Massachusetts jail in connection to family issue

Published: Dec 19, 2022 at 06:45 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked Monday at the Bristol County (Mass.) Jail and House of Correction in relation to a nonviolent family issue, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

Jackson's booking followed a Monday appearance at Fall River (Mass.) Probate and Family Court.

"We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson," the Chargers said in a statement. "We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time."

No additional information was provided by the sheriff's department, and the Fall River Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jackson, 27, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. He is in his first season with the Chargers after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract following four years to start his career with the New England Patriots, which included a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Jackson was an undrafted free agent out of Maryland.

Related Content

news

Week 15 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown against the Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh not prepared to name starting QB ahead of 'TNF' vs. Jaguars

Robert Saleh told reporters Monday he isn't prepared to say who will start under center even if Mike White (ribs) is cleared to participate.

news

Packers release veteran WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday's game vs. Rams

Sammy Watkins' first year with Green Bay didn't last a full 18 weeks. The Packers are releasing the veteran receiver, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research. Please note that the following scenarios excludes ones that involve ties.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eli Apple on Bengals' second-half shutdown of Tom Brady, Bucs: 'Got to get that old man tap dancing'

The Bengals shut down Tom Brady and the Bucs in the second half to come away with a 34-23 road win, and CB Eli Apple didn't forget TB12's pregame remarks of Cincinnati's defense.

news

Wildest week ever? 12 games in Week 15 decided by one score, tied for most in single week in NFL history

Through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday's Week 15 action, 12 of 15 games were decided by one score, and all 15 games were decided by 11 points or fewer. So no, it's not just recency bias to suggest Week 15 was the wildest weekend of NFL football.

news

Rayshawn Jenkins seals Jaguars' comeback win over Cowboys with walk-off pick-six: 'Onto the next one'

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was in the perfect spot as a Dak Prescott pass bounced off Noah Brown's hands and into his lap. Jenkins raced 52 yards for the game-winning score in an improbable 40-34 win over Dallas.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has high ankle sprain, unlikely to play again this season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's epic loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Commanders frustrated with late-game calls in loss: 'Thought we did everything we were supposed to do'

The Washington Commanders were left with a bitter taste of defeat after a controversial finish in Sunday night's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE