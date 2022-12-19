Chargers CB J.C. Jackson booked in Massachusetts jail in connection to family issue

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked Monday at the Bristol County (Mass.) Jail and House of Correction in relation to a nonviolent family issue, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

Jackson's booking followed a Monday appearance at Fall River (Mass.) Probate and Family Court.

"We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson," the Chargers said in a statement. "We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time."

No additional information was provided by the sheriff's department, and the Fall River Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jackson, 27, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. He is in his first season with the Chargers after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract following four years to start his career with the New England Patriots, which included a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.