Chargers C Hardwick, G Vasquez hurt in victory over Raiders

Published: Sep 14, 2009 at 07:34 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- San Diego Chargers center Nick Hardwick injured his left foot in Monday night's 24-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders and left the Coliseum on crutches and wearing a walking boot.

"I'm fine," Hardwick said afterward, noting he wanted to wait for an official injury report to provide more detail. "I'm emotionally stable."

Star running back LaDainian Tomlinson rolled his ankle, but it wasn't considered serious.

Hardwick was carted off the field midway through the third quarter. He went down blocking on a pass play and was examined for several minutes before leaving.

San Diego also lost right guard Louis Vasquez earlier in the third quarter with a knee injury. He was taken to the locker room.

That left the Chargers with no extra offensive linemen because they only dressed seven.

"I don't know if I've ever been in a game where more guys had to leave the game," coach Norv Turner said. "We took a calculated risk and only had seven linemen up. Things got tight there."

If someone else had gone down, Turner would have turned to fullback-tight end Brandon Manumaleuna to play tackle.

"I don't know what we would have done. We might have had to dress a coach," right tackle Jeromey Clary said.

Turner said he would know more about the injuries Tuesday, but wasn't overly concerned. San Diego has a quick turnaround to face Baltimore at home on Sunday.

"I think we're going to be better than it looks out there," Turner said. "We've got depth on our football team in a number of areas and we've got some guys who are anxious to get opportunities to play. They'll respond."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin feels his explosiveness is coming back in second offseason post-ACL injury

Chris Godwin rebounded from an ACL injury to finish 2022 with 1,000-plus receiving yards. But while his numbers were strong last year, Godwin said this week that he's only just now starting to feel like his pre-injury self again.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones having fun working with TE Darren Waller: 'He's just an impressive athlete'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is preparing for the season, and that includes working with new addition tight end Darren Waller. "He's just an impressive athlete," Jones said.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed waiver or would have failed his physical

The Raiders' newly signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needed a waiver or he would have failed his physical, with Ian Rapoport reporting Sunday that questions over Garoppolo's injured foot meant he also had his contract adjusted before signing with Las Vegas.

news

Le'Veon Bell regrets 'petty' Pittsburgh exit, would like 'a couple' preseason carries before retiring as Steeler

Le'Veon Bell just admitted what has long been evident since his 2019 departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers -- he never should have left.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More