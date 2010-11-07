Chargers' backups shine in victory over Texans

Published: Nov 07, 2010 at 07:42 AM

HOUSTON -- Philip Rivers threw four touchdown passes against the NFL's worst pass defense, and the San Diego Chargers earned their first road win of the season in beating the Texans 29-23 on Sunday.

Rivers completed 17 of 23 passes for 295 yards. He used eight different receivers in the absence of star tight end Antonio Gates, who was out with a right foot injury.

Rookie Seyi Ajirotutu and backup tight end Randy McMichael caught two touchdown passes apiece. Ajirotutu was just moved up to the active roster Oct. 23, when linebacker Kion Wilson went on season-ending injured reserve.

The Chargers (4-5) have won two in a row for the first time this season.

Arian Foster rushed 27 times for 127 yards and two touchdown for the Texans (4-4), who have lost three of their last four home games.

