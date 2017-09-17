Around the NFL

Chargers' Antonio Gates breaks tight end TD record

Published: Sep 17, 2017 at 11:01 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Antonio Gates has carved his name into the record books.

The Chargers tight end caught his 112th career score on Sunday to break the record for most all-time touchdowns by a tight end, previously held by Chiefs and Falcons great Tony Gonzalez.

The touchdown put the Bolts up 17-10 over the Miami Dolphins in Los Angeles' home opener. The Chargerseventually lost, 19-17.

A three-time All-Pro, Gates now has 11,220 career receiving yards over 15 seasons in the league.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

