Chargers' Antonio Gates breaks tight end TD record

The touchdown put the Bolts up 17-10 over the Miami Dolphins in Los Angeles' home opener. The Chargerseventually lost, 19-17.
A three-time All-Pro, Gates now has 11,220 career receiving yards over 15 seasons in the league.
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake detailed how quarterback Lamar Jackson impacts the team's running game.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara on Friday was compelled to defend his teammate Michael Thomas, who's been heavily criticized after his most recent placement on injured reserve.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.
As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday afternoon. The team ruled the star out with an ankle injury for their Week 9 game against the Patriots.
Ahead of a Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs, Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he sees the same type of offense from Kansas City despite its offseason moves.
The Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars (Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith) ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room.
The Jets' Week 9 matchup against the Bills offers a comparison between Zach Wilson and another young quarterback who took time to find his place in the NFL: Josh Allen.
Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns is happy to remain in Carolina following trade rumors near the deadline, and he believes the defense can do great things together in the future.
Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce showed a national audience an array of angry runs in Thursday night's 29-17 loss to the Eagles, making him one of the most entertaining young backs in the NFL.
