Chargers All-Pro tight end Gates misses practice with sore back

SAN DIEGO -- Chargers All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates missed Wednesday's practice with a sore back but said he expects to return on Thursday.

"It tightened up today and we just decided not to see any action today," Gates said. "I'll be back tomorrow."

Gates was busy in Sunday's 14-3 win over Chicago, with nine catches for 107 yards. Among them was a 17-yard touchdown pass from LaDainian Tomlinson.

"I took a lot of hits, man," Gates said.

"It's a concern because he didn't practice, but I think he's all right," coach Norv Turner said. "It'll be day-to-day. I'd assume he'll be able to do part of practice tomorrow."

The Chargers play at New England on Sunday night, a rematch of a playoff game from last season. On Jan. 14, the Chargers, who had been an NFL-best 14-2, shockingly imploded and lost, 24-21.

Fullback Andrew Pinnock (hamstring) also missed practice Wednesday.

All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman missed part of practice with a sore Achilles' tendon.

Two other Chargers were hurt on Sunday, safety Clinton Hart (quad) and returner Darren Sproles (concussion) practiced.

