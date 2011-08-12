Chargers agree to one-year deal with LB Cooper

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers agreed to a one-year contract with linebacker Stephen Cooper on Friday.
Cooper, 31, played the last eight seasons with the Chargers and started 11 of 12 games played last season.
While Cooper was in free agency last month, the Chargers signed another veteran linebacker, Takeo Spikes, to a three-year deal. Spikes, 34, played the last four seasons in San Francisco under Greg Manusky, now San Diego's defensive coordinator.
Thursday in the team's preseason opener, Spikes started at the 3-4 defense's "mike" spot, where Cooper had played.
"We are happy Coop decided to return to the Chargers," general manager A.J. Smith said in a statement released by the club. "He wanted to explore the free-agent market and weigh his options. He will bring his experience and more veteran leadership to our linebacker corps."
The club didn't release financial terms of the deal.
