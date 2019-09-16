Chargers' Adrian Phillips suffers broken arm vs. Lions

Adding injury to a 13-10 defeat to Detroit on Sunday, the Chargers' beleaguered secondary has taken another blow as safety Adrian Phillips sustained a broken arm during the aforementioned loss and is out for several weeks, though perhaps not for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning. Coach Anthony Lynn confirmed later in the afternoon that Phillips will be put on injured reserve. His injury came while trying to tackle Lions running back Kerryon Johnson.