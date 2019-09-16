Around the NFL

Chargers' Adrian Phillips suffers broken arm vs. Lions

Published: Sep 15, 2019 at 11:31 PM
Grant Gordon

As the 2019 campaign approached, the Los Angeles Chargers' prospects were seemingly as sunny as the Southern California weather.

Now it seems the injuries and misfortune just continue to mount.

Adding injury to a 13-10 defeat to Detroit on Sunday, the Chargers' beleaguered secondary has taken another blow as safety Adrian Phillips sustained a broken arm during the aforementioned loss and is out for several weeks, though perhaps not for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning. Coach Anthony Lynn confirmed later in the afternoon that Phillips will be put on injured reserve. His injury came while trying to tackle Lions running back Kerryon Johnson.

Phillips was replacing Derwin James, who is already on injured reserve with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his foot. Starting cornerback Michael Davis is out with a hamstring injury, as well.

An All-Pro in 2018, Phillips was a versatile presence who could also play linebacker and was emblematic of the Bolts' defensive depth, but is now symbolic of their dwindling numbers and prospects.

Phillips contributed 13 tackles in two games, including seven on Sunday before his abrupt exit.

