Changing of the Smiths: Troy replaces ailing Alex as 49ers' QB

LONDON -- Quarterback Alex Smith has been ruled out of this weekend's game because of a separated shoulder, so San Francisco 49ers coach Mike Singletary is gambling on Troy Smith being able to turn around his struggling team.
Singletary said Wednesday that the former Heisman Trophy winner will make his first NFL start in three years after Alex Smith was ruled out for two to three weeks because of a separated left shoulder. The 49ers play the Denver Broncos at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Singletary picked the former Ohio State standout ahead of David Carr, who played last Sunday after Alex Smith was injured but threw a costly late interception that led to the Carolina Panthers' winning field goal.
"Troy Smith gives us a good opportunity to win this game," Singletary said. "I talked to David Carr about it. He understands. We had a couple of conversations about it. That's a personal thing between he and I, and I'm going to leave it there. Troy Smith is our starting quarterback."
Troy Smith spent the past three years with the Baltimore Ravens, for whom his only two starts came in the 2007 season as he struggled to live up to the hype from his college days. But the mobile quarterback, who could give San Francisco's offense extra options with his scrambling ability, said he wasn't surprised by Singletary's decision.
"The way that you prepare as a professional athlete, you have to be prepared when your number is called. And that's exactly where I'm at," he said.
The 49ers have a bye after the game at Wembley, giving Alex Smith a chance to heal before San Francisco faces the St. Louis Rams on Nov. 14. He was tackled from the blind side by Carolina's Charles Johnson, driving his shoulder into the turf. He arrived in London on Monday -- along with the rest of the team -- and spent the morning at the hospital with his non-throwing arm in a sling.
Singletary said Troy Smith had never taken first-team snaps in practice with the 49ers before this week, but he's catching on quickly.
"He's been studying since we got here, and has been getting with the coaches as much as he possibly could," Singletary said. "He has enough of the offense to play."
Troy Smith said he was told "a couple of days ago" that he would start and would "continue to prepare like a madman" for the rest of the week.
"I think the easiest way to get through to your teammates that you're serious about what's going on is to know exactly what your job is, know exactly what everyone expects from you and go out and execute," Troy Smith said. "At the same time, you have to respect your boundaries. I believe in not stepping on anybody's toes. I believe in getting in where you fit in."
While the quarterback will lead a new team in completely new surroundings -- in front of about 85,000 British fans -- there is one reason he might feel right at home.
Troy Smith will link up once again with wide receiver Ted Ginn, one of his best friends from childhood and a favorite target throughout his playing career.
The duo played together in high school in Cleveland and at Ohio State, and Ginn said they can't wait to get out on the field again together.
"It's great to be able to get back in tune with a guy that you've been playing with your whole life," Ginn said. "For us to go out and continue our journey that we've been (on) so far is great."
Ginn, who was obtained by the 49ers from the Miami Dolphins during the offseason, said he first met Troy Smith when they were 7 years old and their families went to the same church. Back then, though, their conversations didn't focus on football, but on who was going to sneak out to get some snacks.
"It was at church, and we had a McDonalds to our left, and we had a little candy store to our right," Ginn said. "And we would sneak out of the church, and either I would hold the door and he would run to McDonalds, or he would hold the door and I would run to the candy store. That's how we started off, and then we just grew from there."
But Troy Smith said he isn't about to favor his old buddy if other targets are open.
"It's not just about my brother, Ted Ginn, it's about the other receivers that are going to be out there also," he said. "We have tremendous playmakers everywhere, and it's my job, my duty, to get everybody the ball."
Note: The 49ers announced they promoted CB Tramaine Brock to the active roster from the practice squad and waived S Chris Maragos.
