Changing coaching staffs isn't as easy for teams as it once was

» Take any side you want in this Brett Favre/Brad Childress saga, but there is no doubt that a few things are true. Favre has had an excellent statistical season, but that offense has slowed late in the year. He has helped get the best out of guys like Sidney Rice and Visanthe Shiancoe, and has played that position in a way no one else on that roster could ever hope to. The identity of the team -- and offense live -- which was built on power football, has changed -- period. Last year the Vikings ran the ball 52.9 percent of the time in the first half of games, second-most in the NFL (by looking at the first half we're taking garbage time, chasing the game, etc., out of the equation). This season, the Vikings run the ball 43.6 percent of the time in the first half, which is 13th-most in the NFL. That's a massive difference, folks, and explains the identity crisis going on right now. If the Vikings go on to have a great playoff run, then so be it. But if that offensive line continues to get worked in pass protection and if they're one and done in the playoffs, then besides selling a whole bunch of jerseys, I'm not sure what the tangible gains will be. Plus, they'll be looking at another bizarre offseason with everyone wondering what the future will be at quarterback there, and whether the 40-year-old gunslinger will be back …