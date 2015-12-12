Changes coming to struggling Jets special teams

The 7-5 Jets are operating with razor-thin margin of error as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and special teams looms as a potential season-wrecker. We were reminded of this when the unit allowed an 80-yard touchdown return by Dwayne Harris in Sunday's win over the Giants. It was a bad look on two levels: 1) The unit -- from punter to gunner -- didn't execute in allowing Harris spring free and 2) The Giants' use of Odell Beckham as a diversion on the play made the Jets look like they'd been outcoached.