Changes coming to struggling Jets special teams

The 7-5 Jets are operating with razor-thin margin of error as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and special teams looms as a potential season-wrecker. We were reminded of this when the unit allowed an 80-yard touchdown return by Dwayne Harris in Sunday's win over the Giants. It was a bad look on two levels: 1) The unit -- from punter to gunner -- didn't execute in allowing Harris spring free and 2) The Giants' use of Odell Beckham as a diversion on the play made the Jets look like they'd been outcoached.
Frankly put, this team is not good enough to be giving away points in this phase of the game. They must improve.