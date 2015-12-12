Around the NFL

Changes coming to struggling Jets special teams

Published: Dec 12, 2015 at 09:37 AM

To paraphrase an old friend: The Jets special effects haven't been very special this season.

The 7-5 Jets are operating with razor-thin margin of error as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and special teams looms as a potential season-wrecker. We were reminded of this when the unit allowed an 80-yard touchdown return by Dwayne Harris in Sunday's win over the Giants. It was a bad look on two levels: 1) The unit -- from punter to gunner -- didn't execute in allowing Harris spring free and 2) The Giants' use of Odell Beckham as a diversion on the play made the Jets look like they'd been outcoached.

Then there were the penalties. Jets special teams got called for three of them against the Giants -- a false start, offsides and running into the kicker infraction. Add it all up and you have to wonder about the job security of first-year special teams coordinator Bobby April.

Consider the Jets' final four games of the regular season April's chance to keep his job. He told reporters this week that we could see changes on the field when the Jets host the Titans on Sunday.

"We're prepared to play some different guys," April said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

That could mean the Jets will try out some of their offensive and defensive regulars in new roles. Statistically, the unit can't get much worse. According to ESPN Stats & Information department, the Jets rank 30th in special-teams EPA (expected points added).

Frankly put, this team is not good enough to be giving away points in this phase of the game. They must improve.

