Changes at wide receiver will be abundant this season

The Panthers will continue to lean on Steve Smith as their top option in the pass attack, and he'll have high-end No. 2 wideout value on draft day. With Muhsin Muhammad no longer in the mix, the second spot on the depth chart appears to be Brandon LaFell's to lose. Even if he wins the role ahead of Dwayne Jarrett, it's hard to see him as more than a late-round flier in larger leagues. Rookie Armanti Edwards will be someone to watch in the preseason. Jeff King and Dante Rosario will split time at tight end, but neither has much draft appeal.