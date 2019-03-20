Around the NFL

Chandler Jones 'very excited' for move back to OLB

Published: Mar 20, 2019 at 02:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Arizona isn't just overhauling its offense in 2019. The defense is going back to the past.

Chandler Jones put up stellar numbers during Arizona's miserable 3-13 season last year; thirteen sacks are nothing to sneeze at and still placed him tied for seventh-most in the NFL.

The 29-year-old pass rusher, however, is "very excited" to transition back from a defensive end in Steve Wilks' 4-3 scheme to an outside linebacker in Vance Joseph's 3-4 system.

"I know the last time I played outside linebacker, I led the NFL in sacks," Jones told the team's official website during an appearance at an anti-bullying assembly at Valencia Newcomer School in Phoenix on Tuesday.

In 2017, Jones led the NFL with 17 sacks from his outside linebacker spot. One of the few ex-New England Patriots who has continued to excel outside of Foxborough, Jones brings a difference-making pass rush to the Cards' front and has discombobulated poor tackles in the NFC West for years.

Jones said he was up to 280 pounds heading into last season as a DE but has shed weight and is back down around 255 this offseason.

The edge-rushing menace believes the switch back to linebacker and the addition of a veteran rusher like Terrell Suggs will unleash him in 2019.

"No more double teams," Jones said. "Someone with a big name like Terrell Suggs, it will be great for us. I'm excited to have him."

With all due respect to T-Sizzle, Jones will still command the double teams from offensive coordinators. The 36-year-old Suggs should be the one benefiting from Jones' presence on the opposite side. Combine the duo, and Arizona employs a fierce duo that should terrorize QBs in 2019.

The defensive changes are a reminder that despite all the attention on Kliff Kingsbury's offense, Arizona isn't only changing its O in hopes to forget the woeful 2018 campaign.

"Totally different team," Jones said. "New coaches. New players. A lot of different faces and new positions. I'm excited to see what we have set for us. I think this is going to be good."

Frankly, it couldn't get much worse.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'excited,' 'happy' to play for offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell 

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is excited about the prospects of being coached by the offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their practices inside the University of Cincinnati on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Doug Pederson eager for challenge of rebuilding Jaguars: 'This is not an overnight fix'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke formally introduced new head coach Doug Pederson in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy reiterates team's desire to bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2022

The Packers' premature postseason exit forced the franchise to again face the future sooner than anticipated. Team president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the road ahead on Saturday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Results of efforts to promote diversity within head coaches 'unacceptable'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo Saturday morning to all 32 teams in which he said they "must acknowledge" that the results of their efforts to promote diversity with respect to head coaches "have been unacceptable."
news

Titans OL Rodger Saffold backs QB Ryan Tannehill: He took us 'out of the gutter'

Following an AFC Divisional Round defeat that saw Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ throw three interceptions in a loss to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, the QB's weathered a storm of criticism. However, he's also garnered support aplenty, the latest coming from Pro Bowl teammate ﻿Rodger Saffold﻿. 
news

Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach

Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Raiders hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator 

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday evening. 
news

Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is being hired as the new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

Following 18 years with the team, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass is retiring and Sashi Brown will be his successor, the team announced Friday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 4

The first Rams-Bengals injury designations were released for Super Bowl LVI, which is just nine days away. 
news

Seahawks expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

Pete Carroll has promoted from within for his newest defensive coordinator. The Seahawks are expected to name Clint Hurtt their latest DC. Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as Seattle's defensive line coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW