Chandler Jones trade: Patriots and Cardinals both benefit greatly

Jones getting traded from the Patriots is a huge deal. He's one of the best pass rushers in the sport. He's the marquee topper in this trade, the guy who invokes the initial "wow" reaction. You don't typically see defensive stars in their prime get shipped. This 26-year-old's going to be dynamite in Arizona. Jones sacked the quarterback 12.5 times in 15 regular-season games last season, and added another takedown in the Divisional Round win over Kansas City. He will join Pro Bowler Calais Campbell to form a sensational 1-2 punch on the Cardinals' defensive line. I bet Jones eclipses 12.5 sacks this year -- he's that good. Bruce Arians is going to love him. It was a genius move by general manager Steve Keim.