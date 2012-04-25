Chandler Jones rising, Courtney Upshaw falling entering draft

The draft is only hours away, so teams around the league are diligently putting the final touches on their respective draft boards. General managers and personnel directors are running through various trade scenarios and mock drafts to prepare for every conceivable situation they could encounter on draft day.
Meanwhile, scouts are working the phones to make sure they have the proper contact information on every prospect in the draft. Coaches are adamant about speaking with potential selectees before instructing team officials to turn in the card to Commissioner Roger Goodell, so it is important to have all of the correct phone numbers of the players and their agents to ensure contact on draft day.
With the evaluation process nearly complete, here's how I envision most draft boards across the league:
1. Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford: The most polished quarterback to enter the NFL since Peyton Manning. His remarkable physical tools are only surpassed by his exceptional football IQ. With the Colts already on record declaring Luck as their choice as the No. 1 overall pick, we will get a chance to see if he can measure up to his predecessor in Lucas Oil Stadium.
2. Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor: World-class athlete with a spectacular skill set. RG3 is an explosive playmaker in the mold of Michael Vick, but is a more polished pocket passer at this stage of his career.
3. Trent Richardson, RB, Alabama: Talented runner could be the best RB prospect since Adrian Peterson. Richardson is a rugged workhorse with exceptional skills on the perimeter.
4. Matt Kalil, OT, USC: One of the best offensive tackle prospects to enter the league in recent years. Kalil is a polished technician with extraordinary footwork and movement skills. While some scouts worry about his questionable strength and power, Kalil's game is so fundamentally sound that he should emerge as an elite player at the position despite that potential deficiency.
5. Morris Claiborne, CB, LSU: Smooth cover man with a polished game that reminds some evaluators of Champ Bailey. Claiborne's combination of ball skills, awareness and hands should lead to immediate success as a No. 1 corner.
6. Justin Blackmon, WR, Oklahoma State: Standout receiver with strong hands and exceptional running skills. Blackmon has a game that reminds some of Terrell Owens -- without the locker room drama.
7. Quinton Coples, DE, North Carolina: Gifted pass rusher has all the physical tools to be a dominant playmaker, but scouts harbor concerns about his motor and toughness. Although he has actively attempted to address those issues in interviews, the cloud of uncertainty regarding his motivation could lead to a draft-day slide.
8. Melvin Ingram, DE/OLB, South Carolina: Versatile defender with disruptive skills as a pass rusher. Ingram's first-step quickness is remarkable, but some evaluators worry about his short arms (31.5 inches) limiting his effectiveness against tall offensive tackles.
9. Luke Kuechly, LB, Boston College: Fundamentally sound defender with fantastic instincts and awareness. Kuechly's remarkable production over a three-year period (532 tackles) is a testament to his uncanny ability to read and react in the middle.
10. Riley Reiff, OT, Iowa: Big, physical edge blocker with solid footwork and fundamentals. Reiff is capable of playing on either side of the line, but could emerge as a standout at right tackle.
11. Fletcher Cox, DT, Mississippi State: If you're looking for a potential top-10 pick who has flown under the radar for most of the process, then you might want to spend some time studying Cox. As a disruptive pass rusher with length, athleticism and relentless energy, Cox is the interior force teams covet in the middle of the front line.
12. Michael Floyd, WR, Notre Dame: Big-bodied pass catcher with exceptional ball skills. Floyd is at his best winning jump-ball situations near the end zone, but also flashes outstanding overall ability as a No. 1 receiver.
13. David DeCastro, OG, Stanford: Athletic interior blocker with the size, strength and athleticism to move defenders off the ball.
14. Whitney Mercilus, DE, Illinois: Scouts are starting to dismiss the "one-year wonder" label that has been affixed to Mercilus' name after extensively studying film from his dominant junior season. Mercilus terrorized opponents with underrated first-step quickness and explosiveness, showcasing natural rush skills in routinely getting to the quarterback.
15. Michael Brockers, DT, LSU: One of the more intriguing defensive tackle prospects in the draft. Brockers possesses rare size, length and athleticism, but is far from a finished product due to his limited game experience.
16. Dontari Poe, DT, Memphis: After emerging as the star of the NFL Scouting Combine, Poe has been taken to task for his dismal production on tape. Scouts struggle with his minimal impact against Conference USA competition, but his immense talent and potential make him a highly coveted prospect despite carrying a "boom or bust" label.
17. Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Alabama: Well-rounded cornerback prospect with the great instincts and awareness. Scouts question his top-end speed, but his ability to maintain leverage on elite receivers suggests he is fast enough to excel at the next level.
18. Dont'a Hightower, LB, Alabama: Big, physical defender with outstanding instincts, awareness and rush skills. Hightower can play multiple spots in a 3-4, and that versatility could make him a star in a hybrid scheme.
19. Chandler Jones, DE/OLB, Syracuse: Rangy defender with the size, length and athleticism to be an effective player in multiple spots in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme. With pass rushers valued at a premium, Jones could come off the board quicker than most expect on draft day.
20. Mark Barron, S, Alabama: Ball-hawking safety with the instincts, awareness and versatility to effectively play center field or near the box as a hybrid defender. With more teams featuring tight ends as a primary option in the passing game, Barron is a highly coveted prospect on draft boards across the league.
21. Jonathan Martin, OT, Stanford: Nimble athlete with the size and frame to become a dominant left tackle as a pro. Although some scouts question his aggressiveness and tenacity, Martin was a cornerstone of a Stanford offensive line that routinely pummeled opponents in the trenches.
22. Kendall Wright, WR, Baylor: The most explosive receiver in the draft remains a legitimate vertical threat despite posting 40 times that would suggest otherwise. Wright routinely separates from defenders on deep routes and his ability create big plays with the ball in his hands makes him an ideal fit in most offenses.
23. Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Carolina: No one is surging up the board more than Gilmore in the weeks leading to the draft. The former Gamecock has a solid all-around game without any noticeable flaws, and his size/speed combination makes him a highly sought after cornerback prospect.
24. Cordy Glenn, G/OT, Georgia: Versatile blocker with the athleticism and skills to thrive as a guard or tackle on either side of the offensive line.
25. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Texas A&M: Some teams will certainly have Tannehill rated higher based on a need at the position, but the former receiver should be viewed as a long-range project. While his arm talent and athleticism are franchise-caliber, he simply lacks the game experience and awareness to make an immediate impact as a pro.
26. Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State: Athletic defender with explosive first-step quickness and burst. Worthy doesn't play with energy consistently, but his flashes of dominance make him an intriguing prospect.
27. Lamar Miller, RB, Miami: Explosive runner with the speed and quickness to score from anywhere on the field. Scouts question Miller's durability, but it is hard to ignore his natural talent as a difference maker in the backfield.
28. Janoris Jenkins, CB, North Alabama: Aggressive cornerback with a polished game that reminds some of Asante Samuel. Although his sketchy background profile will certainly affect his draft status, Jenkins has all-star potential as a cover corner.
29. David Miller, RB, Virginia Tech: Speed is certainly not an issue when it comes to Wilson's game, and scouts are raving about his burst to the corner. However, his penchant for putting the ball on the ground makes some evaluators worry about his ability to thrive as a feature runner.
30. Mike Adams, OT, Ohio State: The enigmatic edge blocker has the physical tools to be a franchise-caliber tackle, but questions about his motor make it tough for scouts to rank him among the elite. Throw in his recent mishap with a failed marijuana test at the combine, and it makes Adams a difficult evaluation for executives around the league.
31. Courtney Upshaw, OLB/DE, Alabama: A lack of elite athleticism has sent his stock tumbling, but scouts are mindful of his disruptive presence on the field, which is far more important in the evaluation process.
32. Stephen Hill, WR, Georgia Tech: The spectacular display of speed and explosiveness at the combine has been complemented by steady improvements with his route running and pass catching in workouts. Teams looking for a talented vertical threat will certainly have Hill ranked near the top of the charts in their respective war rooms.
33. Andre Branch, OLB/DE, Clemson: Energetic rusher with speed, quickness and burst. Branch is still more of a straight-line player, but his production makes him a coveted prospect as an edge rusher.
34. Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford: The most complete tight end in the draft has been on the rise since impressing scouts with his underrated athleticism in workouts. Fleener also displays the hands and ball skills to emerge as a difference maker in the passing game.
35. Peter Konz, C, Wisconsin: Rugged interior blocker with a workmanlike game that wears opponents down in the game's late stages.
36. Alshon Jeffery, WR, South Carolina: Scouts are beginning to change their opinions on Jeffery's potential impact after some impressive pre-draft workouts. He has shown better-than-anticipated explosiveness in routes, and remains a difficult matchup with his combination of size and leaping ability.
37. Lavonte David, LB, Nebraska: Size concerns have overshadowed David's potential, but scouts searching for impact defenders are beginning to push the Nebraska star up the charts following his solid performances on game tape. As a WLB in a 4-3 scheme, David could emerge as an NFL star.
38. Brandon Weeden, QB, Oklahoma State: If not for his advanced age (28), Weeden would rate near the top of the charts due to his terrific arm talent. He displays the strongest arm of any passer in the draft, and his ability to connect the dots from the pocket makes him an enticing prospect as a potential franchise quarterback.
39. Shea McClellin, LB, Boise State: Teams coveting hybrid second-level defenders are smitten with McClellin's dynamic skill set. He displays solid rush skills as an edge player, but also shows the ability to play multiple positions within the box.
40. Kevin Zeitler, Wisconsin, G: Scouts love big, athletic interior blockers with the strength and agility to move defenders off the ball. Zeitler is adept at blocking in zone and power-based schemes, and his tenacity makes him a great fit for most teams as an interior blocker.
41. Zach Brown, LB, North Carolina: Gifted athlete with unrefined skills. Brown could blossom into a standout defender as a pro with his combination of size, speed and athleticism. Scouts question his instincts, but his physical tools could push him higher up draft boards for some teams.
42. Doug Martin, RB, Boise State: Teams intent on adding substance over style have fallen in love with Martin's game. He is a rough-and-tumble runner with sneaky quickness and a solid all-around skill set.
43. Nick Perry, DE, USC: Despite a productive career at USC, Perry has been one of the draft's biggest enigmas. Scouts are fascinated about his production and rush skills, but he doesn't consistently dominate competition off the edge.
44. Dwayne Allen, TE, Clemson: Scouts envisioned Allen developing into the NFL's next matchup nightmare at the position until his disappointing 40 time (4.89) at the combine led to concerns about his speed. Regardless, Allen still poses a problem to defenders with his size and athleticism. This guy could a difference maker in the right offense.
45. Bobby Massie, OT, Ole Miss: After flying under the radar for most of the season, Massie is starting to creep up boards across the league. Scouts rave about his toughness, footwork and overall skill set, making him a viable option for teams looking for an upgrade at tackle.
46. LaMichael James, RB, Oregon: The most electrifying runner in college football is viewed as a change-of-pace runner due to his diminutive frame, but his production and big-play ability will make him a highly coveted prospect on draft day.
47. Harrison Smith, S, Notre Dame: It is hard to find big, athletic safeties with ball skills who are also physical run defenders. Smith not only possesses those attributes, but he also has a high football IQ that allows him to act as the controller in the back end.
48. Devon Still, DT, Penn State: Big man with an impressive frame, but scouts are concerned about his technical inconsistencies and spotty effort.
49. Rueben Randle, WR, LSU: Coaches are beginning to cite Randle as a sleeper prospect with big-time ability. He has impressed evaluators with his strong hands and precise routes, and possesses all of the attributes to play as a No. 1 receiver in most offenses.
50. Trumaine Johnson, CB, Montana: As one of the most impressive athletes at the position, Johnson is drawing a lot of interest from teams looking for a big, physical corner. He is a natural ball hawk with outstanding movement skills and instincts, and possesses the physical tools to be a standout cover man. While his diva-like attitude turns off some scouts, Johnson's undeniable talent will make him an early-round selection on draft day.