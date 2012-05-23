Chandler Jones impressive in Patriots' camp

NOTES: Left guard Logan Mankins was at practice, but was prohibited from participating in full pads under a rule that bans players from doing that for the first three days on which they are on the field for camp. Mankins, who had offseason knee surgery, was taken off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday. ... Rookie safety Nate Ebner, a sixth-round draft pick, intercepted a pass by Ryan Mallett. ... The Patriots don't play again until Monday night at home against Philadelphia. Belichick said his team would spend a few days working on its own needs before turning its attention to the Eagles. ... Asked if he could envision having one running back carry the ball an average of 20 times a game, Belichick said, "I'm for whatever helps us win. If it's 500 quarterback sneaks, if that's the best thing for us, then I'm all for it."