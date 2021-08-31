Chandler Jones back at Cardinals practice, 'definitely has a chip on his shoulder' 

Desiring a new contract and having been silent in regard to it, Chandler Jones made his return to Arizona Cardinals practice on Monday after missing a couple weeks due to a minor injury.

Despite any disharmony, Jones cannot mask his enthusiasm and energy for the game, according to Cards head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"He definitely has a chip on his shoulder, there's no doubt," Kingsbury told reporters Monday. "But he is who he is and he's true to himself. You can't hide the type of enthusiasm and joy he has day in and day out."

Any type of joy as it relates to Jones is good for the Cardinals.

Throughout the offseason, Jones' name has been bandied about as a trade candidate due to his desire for a fresh contract. He missed mandatory minicamp and hasn't talked to the media since training camp commenced.

The three-time Pro Bowler had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019, but his 2020 campaign was cut to five games due to a biceps injury. Bound for the final year of a five-year, $82.5 million contract, Jones is set to play alongside free-agent acquisition J.J. Watt, who came aboard on a two-year, $31 million pact. Jones is due $15.5 in base salary this season, which is the per-year average for Watt, who commanded $23 million in guaranteed money.

Heading into his age-31 season and coming off a season-ending injury, Jones' future in the desert remains murky.