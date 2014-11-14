Chandler Catanzaro's Arizona Cardinals career kicks off strong

All these years into his career, Joe Catanzaro has taken to working two Saturdays a month, so that he can shift over Monday patients and travel to his son's games. Tonya has missed just two games, in Oakland and in New York. And even though she laughs about kickers and their superstitions, she admits it: She wears the same outfit to every game. (And once, when she had a T-shirt pulled over her usual black tank top and red beads, and the Cardinals were down, a woman in the stands up above her hollered at her to get back into the lucky top.)