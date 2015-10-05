Chancellor is Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 4

Published: Oct 05, 2015 at 04:51 PM

Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, in his second game of the season, forced a goal-line fumble on Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson in the closing minutes to help preserve a 13-10 victory on Monday night. Chancellor earned the Castrol EDGE Clutch Player of Week 4 honor with 28 percent of the vote, finishing ahead of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (25 percent). Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (23) finished third ahead of Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward (14) and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (11).

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees' 400th career touchdown pass was the game-winner in a 26-20 overtime win for the Saints over the Dallas Cowboys. In his return from a shoulder injury, Brees connected with C.J. Spiller for an 80-yard touchdown pass on the second play of overtime for the win.

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Tucker made a 52-yard field goal with 5:08 left in overtime to give the Ravens a 23-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tucker also had tied up the game with three seconds left in regulation with a 42-yard field goal.

Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

Cousins capped a 90-yard drive with a go-ahead touchdown toss to Pierre Garcon with 26 seconds remaining in the game for a 23-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

T.J. Ward, Denver Broncos

Ward's strip-sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and subsequent recovery by Von Miller, put a sudden halt to the Vikings' last-chance drive and sealed a 23-20 win for the unbeaten Broncos.

Kam Chancellor, Seattle Seahawks

Chancellor punched the ball loose from the grip of the Detroit Lions' Calvin Johnson right before the wide receiver could cross the plane of the goal line with a go-ahead touchdown. The alert play preserved a 13-10 Seahawks win on Monday night.

