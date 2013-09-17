Chance Warmack: Texans' J.J. Watt 'just another guy'

Published: Sep 17, 2013 at 03:25 AM
Dating back to the start of the 2012 NFL season, J.J. Watt's play has been nothing short of dominant. The Houston Texans defensive end has accounted for 22.5 sacks in 18 games while setting an unofficial league record in 2012 with 16 pass deflections.

As Chris Wesseling points out, Watt's average tackle against the run in 2012 went for 0.16 yards. We could go on, but Chance Warmack would rather we didn't.

The Tennessee Titans rookie guard, who faced Watt in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Texans, doesn't see what all the fuss is about.

"He's just another guy, a talented dude, but he puts his helmet on just like me," Warmack said Monday, per the Tennessean. "I am not going to give him any more credit than he deserves. He's a talented player. But everybody has a weakness, and he does, too."

Watt recorded two sacks and four hits on Titans quarterback Jake Locker on Sunday. Two of the Texans' four quarterback takedowns came against Warmack, who admitted Watt was, well, productive:

"He did (have some success). But that's football," Warmack said. "You are going to get beat. There are some plays where he got beat, so that's the game. You can't get concerned with the name."

Warmack's confidence is noted. It will be interesting to hear back from the rookie by season's end. He's shown plenty of potential along Tennessee's rebuilt line -- and we're not asking him to bow down -- but Watt might be the finest player he faces all season.

