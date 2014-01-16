Championship Sunday predictions: Broncos, 49ers feeling Super

People have been hoping and waiting for this Championship Sunday matchup since, oh, last March. Or, if you really think about it, since the Seahawks faltered in the Georgia Dome last January. Seattle fans can give you chapter and verse about the lost opportunities in that loss to the Falcons. The organization as a whole has a grand opportunity in the frontview right now. So what is the best way to approach the task of beating the hottest team in football? Do the same things you've been doing: Don't ask Russell Wilson to do too much, play your NASCAR package (defensive line rotation) so that you always have fresh legs chasing Colin Kaepernick, and use the heck out of Marshawn Lynch.