Championship Sunday Playoff Challenge picks

The divisional playoff games offered a lot of great drama, but few real surprises. Only one top seed was knocked off (sorry, Broncos), setting up the Packers to face the Seahawks, and the Colts to face the Patriots in the conference championships. This sets up well for Playoff Challenge participants who had been patiently waiting with a roster full of Packers, Seahawks or Patriots, and even better if someone went all-in with the Colts starting in the Wild Card round (4x points already!). Anyway, here's what our lineups look like heading into Championship Sunday, and if you'd like to join in on the fun it's not too late. Sign up to partake in the NFL Playoff Challenge RIGHT HERE.