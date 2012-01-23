Championship Sunday offered plenty of interesting storylines

I have been documenting the amount of holding calls being made in the playoffs. As startling as wild-card weekend was -- when there were only six holding calls in 298 pass plays -- holding calls disappeared even more in the divisional round. During that weekend, in the four divisional games, there were two holding calls in the 325 pass plays. That brought the holding calls to eight in 623 pass plays over eight playoff games, or one holding call every 78 pass plays. The refs were clearly letting guys get away with some grabbing and in some cases tackling of defenders. Well, in the conference championship round, the liberal view on holding continued with just one call in 169 pass plays over two games. So now, in 10 postseason games and 792 pass plays, there have been a grand total of nine holding calls, or one every 88 pass plays. Trust me when I tell you the offensive linemen and line coaches are aware that the officials are letting them play up front. Eli Manning and Tom Brady due to throw close to 90 passes between them in Super Bowl XLVI, but it'll still be hard to get to the quarterback with his trend.