Championship Sunday: Mismatches in Jags-Pats, Vikings-Eagles

Everson Griffen vs. Halapoulivaati Vaitai: It's remarkable that the loss of Jason Petersin Week 7 has yet to truly cost the Eagles in a big spot, considering what a difference-maker the left tackle has been throughout his career. Especially in the run game, the offensive line in Philadelphia has remained a strength, thanks to the efforts of several surrounding high-level players. However, if ever there was a game for Vaitai, who replaced Peters, to be exposed, it would be in Sunday's showdown with the Vikings. In the regular season, Vaitai tied for the second-most sacks (nine) and hits (10) allowed among offensive tackles.