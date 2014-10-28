Around the NFL

Champ Bailey retiring after 15 NFL seasons

Published: Oct 28, 2014 at 07:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

One of the finest defensive players of this era is hanging up the cleats.

Despite lingering interest from a handful of teams, Champ Bailey has chosen to retire from the NFL to pursue other career opportunities, his agent, Jack Reale, told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

"Every professional athlete knows and understands that at some point his career will end and it will be time to move on to another phase in life," Bailey said in a statement released by the Broncos. "For me, that time is now."

"It's a decision made after great thought and, for this reason, I announce my decision to retire. I thank you all for your support."

The 12-time Pro Bowl selection looms as a likely Hall of Fame entry after 207 starts over 15 seasons with the Redskins and Broncos.

An immediate fixture on the field from the minute Washington made him the No. 7 overall pick in 1999, Bailey's blanketing coverage and ball-hawking skills were at their most dominant during a 2006 campaign that saw him lead the NFL with 10 interceptions.

He wasn't the same player last summer, when an injury-marred training camp with the Saintsled to his release in August prior to autumn workouts with the Lions and Ravens.

All the while, Bailey was known as a dignified and quiet leader who made an impression on the players and coaches he worked alongside.

"Champ was the pillar in this organization for a long, long time," Broncos general manager John Elway said. "He brought great stability to the Broncos not only as a player but as a person through his ability and leadership."

A member of the Hall of Fame's All-2000s Team, Bailey was limited to five starts with the Broncos last season but returned to the field in time to produce a signature Indian-summer performance in the AFC Championship Game, allowing just one reception for four yards in a victory over the New England Patriots.

"Champ Bailey is one of the best cornerbacks ever to play in the NFL, in my opinion," Peyton Manning said. "... He was a great teammate in the two years we were here together, and it was very easy to see what made him such a special player."

Bailey finishes his career notched with former Oilers and Redskins cornerback Ken Houston for the most Pro Bowl nods among defensive backs. Sizing up his odds for the Hall of Fame, it's worth noting that the short list of players with more Pro Bowl appearances include Reggie White, Jerry Rice, Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis, Merlin Olsen, Bruce Matthews and Tony Gonzalez.

He'll join the bulk of them in Canton someday soon.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 8 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (throwing hand) requires surgery, to miss several weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on an injury suffered to his throwing hand Sunday night against the Buccaneers and will miss several weeks.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on return to form in 194-yard day: 'Just enjoy the process'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the star of the show in the team's surprising opening day win over the Titans, and he flashed burst rarely seen in recent injury-plagued seasons.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers loss: 'We hurt ourselves many times, myself included'

Matt LaFleur fell on the sword for the Packers' Week 1 performance, but Aaron Rodgers preached patience after the Vikings' 23-7 win in Minnesota.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: 'I have a lot of stuff to clean up'

The Trey Lance Era in San Francisco got off to a rough start Sunday in a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Lance told reporters after the game that he has "a lot of stuff to clean up, for sure."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers back injury in loss to Dolphins

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones injured his back during Sunday's 20-7 season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, the team announced. Jones was not made available to the media after the game.

news

Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle in overtime win over Bengals

The Steelers fear that star pass rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the fourth quarter of their 23-20 win over the Bengals on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.

news

NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

America will never forget. On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for season opener vs. Bears

George Kittle missed each of the 49ers' practices this past week and he'll miss the season opener, as well. Kittle, who's dealing with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the host Bears.

news

Matt Patricia expected to be Patriots' offensive play-caller vs. Dolphins

Matt Patricia, whose official title with the Patriots is senior football advisor, is expected to be their play-caller on offense against the Dolphins on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE