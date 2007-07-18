Chambers' DUI case continued to August

Published: Jul 17, 2007 at 08:03 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -Miami Dolphins receiver Chris Chambers had his drunken driving case delayed until next month.

Chambers did not attend Monday's hearing in Mecklenburg County court, which came two days after his arrest for driving while impaired. He also was cited for reckless driving and speeding. The case was continued until Aug. 15, court spokesman Charles Keller said.

Chambers, Miami's top receiver, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after being pulled over several miles south of downtown Charlotte. He was later released on $1,750 bond.

Chambers, who played in the Pro Bowl after the 2005 season, became the third Dolphin to face charges this offseason.

Defensive tackle Fred Evans was waived last month after being charged with multiple counts of battery on a law enforcement officer following an incident on South Beach.

Linebacker Joey Porter was charged with misdemeanor battery in March after being accused of punching Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Levi Jones after an incident in Las Vegas.

Chambers could face disciplinary action under the NFL's strengthened conduct policy.

