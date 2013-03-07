Challenge to Washington Redskins name begins anew at hearing

But the judges also gave the Native Americans' lawyer a grilling, asking him to state the best evidence for his case and stopping him frequently as he gave his answers. Attorney Jesse Witten cited opposition to the name by the National Congress of American Indians -- although there was some uncertainty as to how many tribes the NCAI represented at the time -- and the overall use of the word "redskin" in the public realm, leading both sides to cite opinion polls and the way the word is defined in literally scores of decades-old dictionaries.