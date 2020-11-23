Chadiha: Defense could be lone reason Chiefs do not repeat

The Bucs and the Saints are good enough on defense to give the Chiefs problems. The Pittsburgh Steelers can do that as well, and they boast the type of diversified offense that can do exactly what the Raiders have done in consecutive games against Kansas City. There's no doubting that you need a lot of assets to challenge the Chiefs. The best place to start is with a smart quarterback, an effective running game and an assortment of receivers who can make plays downfield.

The Raiders just proved how critical those pieces can be, while the Chiefs revealed once again that their offense can compensate for their deficiencies.

"We know what we're capable of and we have the ultimate firepower on offense," Kelce said. "Scoring on every drive is a mission and it's the expectation we set for ourselves. You can't get frustrated. That's a good football team. You have to battle through the ups and downs of a football game. It's 60 minutes and it might take you until the last minute to find a way to get a win."

That's been a familiar refrain around Kansas City.

A prolific offense has been the answer for most of what has ailed the Chiefs over the past few years and it's hard to argue against its value today.

The Chiefs have only lost once over the last 12 months. They've made a great case for those who believe they'll be hoisting another Lombardi Trophy in the near future.

Still, there's something that feels a bit off about this team, and it's impossible to ignore that after this latest win.

Mahomes proved once again why he's great, why the Chiefs are so dangerous and why it takes so much to beat them.