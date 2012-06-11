Chad Ochocinco's current value? League executives weigh in

7) This NFC executive did extensive homework on Ochocinco's time in New England: "He was a great teammate. I was told he worked extremely hard and wasn't a distraction. When you watch the tape, he still has juice and he ran good routes. The biggest issue is the mental thing. You can watch him constantly line up in the wrong spot or forget to line up on the ball when he is the 'X' receiver. Simple stuff. This wasn't just an issue in New England either. He had some trouble in Cincinnati, as well."