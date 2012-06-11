Chad Ochocinco faces uncertain future as free agent

There's no time for Chad Ochocinco to mope -- the wide receiver must find his next stop after being released by the New England Patriots. Later on Monday, Daniel Jeremiah will outline what the future might hold for Ochocinco. In the meantime, check out the Ochocinco Stock Report for the latest on which teams might be interested in scooping him up.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
ATL: Ochocinco Stock Watch
• The Minnesota Vikings fought for a decade to get a new stadium. But what must the team do before the final product is actualized? Ian Rapoport takes a step-by-step look at the Vikings' process of creating a new home.
•San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh bristled at the suggestion his team was in the running for Peyton Manning, saying that he was only giving the quarterback a passing look. But Harbaugh's comments reportedly have become a running joke throughout the league.
• Tim Tebow hasn't played a game with the New York Jets yet, but the quarterback is already starting to wear on one former player. Tedy Bruschi delivered a message to the signal-caller: Cut down on all the chatter.
• A labor standstill continues between the NFL and the league's on-field officials, but Jeff Darlington discovers that players aren't too concerned about the prospect of replacement referees yet.
•Brian Banks' whirlwind ride continues into this week, as the linebacker is scheduled to work out with the Kansas City Chiefs before heading to the Seattle Seahawks' minicamp.
• Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, why don't you? Sign up now to play the official free fantasy game of the NFL.
Rapoport: Graham to follow Gronk?
Tight end Rob Gronkowski just cashed in with a $54 million extension. Is Jimmy
Graham next? Ian Rapoport examines. More ...
• The voice of the fans is heard when they log onto NFL.com and choose what they want to see Saturday nights on NFL Network. This week, five episodes of "NFL's Top 10" are up for vote by fans. And tune in this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET to see which great rivalry game won the most votes.
• Happy birthday to legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, who turns 56 on Monday, and to former Chicago Bears safety Gary Fencik, who turns 58.
• Father's Day will be here soon, and NFL Shop is the perfect place to shop for your dad's gift, with sales on everything from polos to NFL-themed golf bags.