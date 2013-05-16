Chad Johnson wanted for arrest after probation violation

Published: May 16, 2013 at 08:58 AM

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson in Florida.

The warrant was issued May 7 in Broward County because Johnson violated several terms of his probation, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The BSO said Johnson failed to meet with probation specialists on Feb. 15 and March 15. Johnson also failed to show proof of enrollment and completion of the "Batterers Intervention Program."

Harrison: Top 20 Games of 2012

The 2012 season was one for the ages. Which games will be remembered the most in NFL lore? Elliot Harrison gives you the Top 20.

More ...

The probation stemmed from when Johnson was accused by his then-wife, "Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada, of head butting her during a heated argument in August in the driveway of their Davie, Fla., home. The fight began after Lozada found a receipt for condoms in the couple's car, according to the police report.

Johnson was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with domestic battery. He eventually pleaded no contest and was placed on probation for one year, according to court records.

Johnson spent 11 years in the NFL, mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals, and gained attention for his play but even more so for his antics, like when he legally changed his last name to Ochocinco so he could put that the name across the back of his jersey.

After the August arrest, the Miami Dolphins dropped Johnson, and he has been out of the NFL since.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders; WR signing 5-year, $141.25M deal

Star receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ is being traded from the Packers to the Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick, potentially more picks and a player, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Adams will also get a new five-year, $141.25 million contract. 
news

Eagles release veteran defensive lineman Fletcher Cox in cost-saving move

Defensive lineman ﻿Fletcher Cox﻿ has been released by the Philadelphia Eagles following a decade with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Rams signing WR Allen Robinson to three-year, $46.5M deal

﻿Allen Robinson﻿, the top receiver available in free agency, is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW