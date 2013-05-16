Chad Johnson wanted for arrest after probation violation

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson in Florida.
The warrant was issued May 7 in Broward County because Johnson violated several terms of his probation, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The BSO said Johnson failed to meet with probation specialists on Feb. 15 and March 15. Johnson also failed to show proof of enrollment and completion of the "Batterers Intervention Program."
Harrison: Top 20 Games of 2012
The 2012 season was one for the ages. Which games will be remembered the most in NFL lore? Elliot Harrison gives you the Top 20.
The probation stemmed from when Johnson was accused by his then-wife, "Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada, of head butting her during a heated argument in August in the driveway of their Davie, Fla., home. The fight began after Lozada found a receipt for condoms in the couple's car, according to the police report.
Johnson was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with domestic battery. He eventually pleaded no contest and was placed on probation for one year, according to court records.
Johnson spent 11 years in the NFL, mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals, and gained attention for his play but even more so for his antics, like when he legally changed his last name to Ochocinco so he could put that the name across the back of his jersey.