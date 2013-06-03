Chad Johnson's hearing delayed in probation violation case

A hearing in former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson's violation of probation case in South Florida has been delayed.

Johnson's defense lawyer asked to reschedule the hearing, which was set for Monday, and prosecutors agreed, according to the Broward State Attorney's Office. The hearing was rescheduled for June 10.

Johnson is accused of failing to meet several terms of his probation, which stems from when he pleaded no contest in Broward County in a domestic battery case involving his then-wife, reality TV star Evelyn Lozada.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Johnson twice failed to meet with probation specialists and didn't show proof of enrollment and completion in the "Batterers Intervention Program." A warrant for his arrest was issued in May, and Johnson eventually turned himself in.

He was booked into a Broward jail and later released on bail.

