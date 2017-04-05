Chad Johnson claims he shut down Antonio Brown

The crazy part is that Johnson still looks great at 39. Had his career gone differently, it wouldn't be hard to see him settling in for one last ride with a playoff contender. That sort of athleticism only comes around once in a long while. Instead, Johnson is toasting poor defensive backs in Mexico's Liga de Fubol Americano Profesional with the Monterrey Fundidores. A quick look at this video here should sum everything up quite nicely.