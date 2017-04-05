Chad Johnson claims he shut down Antonio Brown

Former NFL wideout Chad Johnson, who is now the guy in your local YMCA pickup league who keeps his own cumulative statistics, made a brief return to the football field recently to battle with Antonio Brown.
Their shenanigans unfolded on social media, in one of the least surprising developments of the offseason. Based on the grainy video, Johnson is playing some sort of defensive back against Antonio Brown. It didn't seem to go well.
Johnson said that Brown ran four routes against him and that the above video was Brown's only catch.
The crazy part is that Johnson still looks great at 39. Had his career gone differently, it wouldn't be hard to see him settling in for one last ride with a playoff contender. That sort of athleticism only comes around once in a long while. Instead, Johnson is toasting poor defensive backs in Mexico's Liga de Fubol Americano Profesional with the Monterrey Fundidores. A quick look at this video here should sum everything up quite nicely.
As for Brown, it seems like he's still committed to playing good football and having fun on the internet. Will that be good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Stay tuned.