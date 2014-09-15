Around the NFL

Chad Henne still Jaguars starter, Gus Bradley says

Published: Sep 15, 2014 at 06:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been outscored 75-10 since jumping out to a surprising 17-0 halftime lead at Philadelphia in the season opener.

Although the offense has ground to a halt, coach Gus Bradley said Monday, via The Florida Times-Union, Chad Hennewill remain the starting quarterback for this week's game versus the Indianapolis Colts.

"There's going to be some changes," Bradley added, per the team's Twitter feed. "If you're asking solely on the quarterback, that hasn't come up. ... Right now, Chad Henne's our starter."

Bradley told reporters that Henne has played well, but it's been a challenge to grade his performance with 14 sacks through two games.

The Jaguars' offensive line has been a sieve thus far. A Washington Redskins franchise that has been around for 82 years has never generated more sacks in a game than they did with 10 on Henne in Week 2.

Bradley and his offensive staff have to dissect the game film to determine how much of that is Henne's responsibility. If they reach the conclusion that the veteran isn't receiving NFL-caliber pass protection, it doesn't make sense to risk the health of future franchise quarterback Blake Bortles until the problem is fixed.

