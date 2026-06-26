CFL won't allow Brendan Sorsby to sign with any team or be added to negotiation lists

TORONTO -- Quarterback Brendan Sorsby, permanently ruled ineligible by the NCAA for sports betting, won't be kick-starting his pro football career in Canada.

The CFL said Friday it won't allow the 22-year-old to sign with any of its teams or be placed on their negotiation lists.

Sorsby admitted to placing thousands of bets totaling nearly $90,000 over his collegiate career, including at least 40 on Indiana football while he was a freshman there in 2022, although none was on games in which he played for the Hoosiers that year.

After being ruled permanently ineligible by the NCAA, Sorsby attempted to join the NFL's supplemental draft, but the league told him on Tuesday it wouldn't hold one this year.

Instead, the NFL told Sorsby to focus on preparing for possible entry into the league via its regular draft in 2027, according to a letter from the league telling Sorsby of its decision that was obtained by The Associated Press.